No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park

Two people were in the vehicle after it drove into the water at Cedar Hill Park.
No one was injured when a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning.
No one was injured when a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning.(Photo submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the park, located at 860 Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison, around 8:20 a.m. to a call that a car was in the water with two people inside the car.

Someone nearby was able to help the two people out of the car and help them to the bank before the car submerged. First responders located the callers and evaluated the people who were in the car.

There are no details on what caused the car to drive into the lake.

No one was injured when a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning.
No one was injured when a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning.(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pool underwater (generic)
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting in Hermitage Walmart parking lot, police say
Grocery store generic
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
TBI investigating after officer-involved shooting leaves 1 man injured in Dickson County
Nichole explores the grounds at The Elephant Sanctuary.
New elephant arrives at The Elephant Sanctuary from Texas zoo
2 bodies found in White County, TBI investigating
Several nights this week will feature temperatures at or below freezing.
First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Frost & Freezing Conditions