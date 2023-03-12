No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the park, located at 860 Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison, around 8:20 a.m. to a call that a car was in the water with two people inside the car.

Someone nearby was able to help the two people out of the car and help them to the bank before the car submerged. First responders located the callers and evaluated the people who were in the car.

There are no details on what caused the car to drive into the lake.

No one was injured when a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning. (WSMV)

