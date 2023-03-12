No human remains found after search for missing DeKalb Co. woman

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officers in DeKalb County spent the day Saturday searching for a 32-year-old woman who went missing from her home on July 4, 2022.

Brittany Miller, 32, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt possibly saying “DCHS Tigers.” She was also wearing black knee-length shorts and black tennis shows with black no-show socks. Officials said she is 5′4″, weighs around 150 pounds and has blue eyes and dark brown shoulder-length hair. Miller also has a tattoo of “Adam” across her forearm and “Tyler” on her right ankles, according to officials.

Miller reportedly took her medication, cell phone and dentures with her when she went missing.

The purpose of Saturday’s search was to try and find additional information during the investigation.

Officials searched from Highway 70 to the 1000 block of Hurricane Ridge Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Since the start of the investigation, detectives from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department along with the 13th District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have served several search warrants, judicial subpoenas, court orders and taken statements from many people.

The sheriff’s office has reached out to other agencies with aerial equipment to help with the search.

“In the months of July and November, we used drones and helicopters to fly the area where she was last seen looking for anything that would help us in our investigation,” Sheriff Patrick Ray said in a news release. “We have searched multiple areas in the county including other parcels of property and boat ramps on Center Hill Lake. We have also used several tracking and cadaver dogs. Numerous searches were conducted by members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Smithville-DeKalb County Rescue Squad.”

Ray said detectives have taken DNA from family members and entered Miller’s information into the U.S. Department of Justice National Missing an Unidentified Persons system. She has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

“All tips we have received have been investigated,” Ray said.

Around 146 people and nine K9 units helped look for Miller on Saturday. Officials also had cave and cliff rescue teams look into caves and sinkholes. The group searched 187 acres of land.

Officials said no human remains were found on Saturday. They will continue to search in DeKalb County and possibly other counties for Miller.

“Our investigation is not over until we find Brittany,” Ray said in a statement.

