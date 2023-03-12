New elephant arrives at The Elephant Sanctuary from Texas zoo

Nichole was previously at the San Antonio Zoo after a career in the circus.
Nichole explores the grounds at The Elephant Sanctuary.
Nichole explores the grounds at The Elephant Sanctuary.(The Elephant Sanctuary)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nichole, a female Asian elephant from the San Antonio Zoo, arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary on Thursday, officials announced.

Nichole is one of 11 elephants now living at the facility and the 30th resident since its founding in 1995.

Nichole was part of the San Antonio Zoo’s geriatric herd coined “The Golden Girls.” After the passing of Nichole’s two companions, Karen and Lucky, in 2022, the zoo made the decision to transfer Nichole to The Sanctuary to provide her with continued social and herd opportunities. Nichole had been at San Antonio Zoo since 2016 after spending decades as part of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Baily traveling circus. She made the 800-mile journey from San Antonio, Texas, to Hohenwald in a climate-controlled crate alongside a transport team and staff from the zoo.

Sanctuary staff said Nichole arrived and began to explore her surroundings inside the barn right away, dusting herself with sand and touching everything with her trunk.

Nichole is residing at Asia’s nine-stall heated barn with access to expansive habitat space. She ventured into South Yard for the first time on Friday, and after walking around to gather up hay to eat, she spent the morning sunbathing outside the barn door.

“It’s been an exciting year for The Sanctuary as our herd continues to grow. We are honored to have the opportunity to care for Nichole as she ages,” Janice Zeitlin, CEO of The Sanctuary, said in a news release. “We have been modifying facilities and cross-training staff to ensure a comfortable transition for her. Nichole will be provided with space and opportunity to explore her new surroundings at her own pace.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pool underwater (generic)
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting in Hermitage Walmart parking lot, police say
Grocery store generic
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
TBI investigating after officer-involved shooting leaves 1 man injured in Dickson County
No one was injured when a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning.
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park
2 bodies found in White County, TBI investigating
Several nights this week will feature temperatures at or below freezing.
First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Frost & Freezing Conditions