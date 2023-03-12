New elephant arrives at The Elephant Sanctuary from Texas zoo

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nichole, a female Asian elephant from the San Antonio Zoo, arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary on Thursday, officials announced.

Nichole is one of 11 elephants now living at the facility and the 30th resident since its founding in 1995.

Nichole was part of the San Antonio Zoo’s geriatric herd coined “The Golden Girls.” After the passing of Nichole’s two companions, Karen and Lucky, in 2022, the zoo made the decision to transfer Nichole to The Sanctuary to provide her with continued social and herd opportunities. Nichole had been at San Antonio Zoo since 2016 after spending decades as part of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Baily traveling circus. She made the 800-mile journey from San Antonio, Texas, to Hohenwald in a climate-controlled crate alongside a transport team and staff from the zoo.

Sanctuary staff said Nichole arrived and began to explore her surroundings inside the barn right away, dusting herself with sand and touching everything with her trunk.

Nichole is residing at Asia’s nine-stall heated barn with access to expansive habitat space. She ventured into South Yard for the first time on Friday, and after walking around to gather up hay to eat, she spent the morning sunbathing outside the barn door.

“It’s been an exciting year for The Sanctuary as our herd continues to grow. We are honored to have the opportunity to care for Nichole as she ages,” Janice Zeitlin, CEO of The Sanctuary, said in a news release. “We have been modifying facilities and cross-training staff to ensure a comfortable transition for her. Nichole will be provided with space and opportunity to explore her new surroundings at her own pace.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.