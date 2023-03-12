First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Frost & Freezing Conditions

After a very mild start to March, much colder will stay in place. Freezing overnight temperatures are possible for several days this week.

START OF THE WEEK

Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 30s so frost will be possible. Some clouds will be around in the morning, but a decent amount of sunshine is expected for the afternoon. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s on tomorrow with lows falling to below freezing.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny days, but both mornings will start off below freezing with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Freeze Watches have been posted for all of Middle Tennessee for Monday night into Tuesday Morning. Highs both days will be in the 50s.

Thursday morning will feature temperatures around freezing, but afternoon highs will reach near 70 degrees in some spots. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next Weathermaker.

NEXT WEEKEND

Rain returns on Friday with scattered showers throughout the day. Expect highs to stay in the 60s. Lows will once again falling to the low 30s.

The rain should clear out in time for the weekend but temperatures will be below average. Highs will only be in the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

