First Alert Forecast: Freezing temperatures return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a very mild start to March, much colder air returns to the midstate with freezing temperatures for several days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY

Rain moves out of the Midstate but we’re left with a cloudy sky and cooler temperatures. Highs today will only reach the low 50s. Lows will get cold overnight, falling to the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK

Sunshine returns tomorrow! Expect a mostly sunny sky but a very cool day. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s on Monday with lows falling to below freezing.

The cold trend will last for the first half of the week. Although it will be sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, both mornings will start off below freezing with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs both days will be in the 50s.

After a cold start on Thursday, temperatures bounce back to the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

NEXT WEEKEND

Rain returns on Friday with scattered showers throughout the day. Expect highs to stay in the 60s. Lows get cold once again falling to the low 30s.

The rain should clear out in time for the weekend but temperatures will be below average. Highs will only be in the low 50s. Low 60s is average for this time of the year.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.