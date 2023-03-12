2 bodies found in White County, TBI investigating

SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) responded to a death investigation on Country Club Road in White County.

Just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, a man was reported dead outside of a residence, according to TBI. TBI said that another man was found dead inside a home next door.

Officials said the identities of the men will not be released until relatives have been notified.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI said they believe this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.