Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards

EDGEHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Large amounts of water emptied out of the 8th Avenue Reservoir, flowing into the yards of several homes.

Flooding was reported near 1804 Beech Avenue early Saturday morning. Excess water had been draining out of the reservoir from a side that is currently under construction, according to Metro Water Services.

The water poured down the hill and ended up in the yards of several homes located near the reservoir.

MWS said there are no structural concerns with the reservoir.

Yards of homes affected by the reservoir drainage. (WSMV)

