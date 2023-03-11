Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards

Excess water drained from the part of the reservoir that’s under construction, according to Metro Water Services.
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EDGEHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Large amounts of water emptied out of the 8th Avenue Reservoir, flowing into the yards of several homes.

Flooding was reported near 1804 Beech Avenue early Saturday morning. Excess water had been draining out of the reservoir from a side that is currently under construction, according to Metro Water Services.

The water poured down the hill and ended up in the yards of several homes located near the reservoir.

MWS said there are no structural concerns with the reservoir.

Yards of homes affected by the reservoir drainage.
Yards of homes affected by the reservoir drainage.(WSMV)

