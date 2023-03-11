Rain Continues Overnight

Rain continues tonight then clears out into Sunday, but clouds and cooler temperatures remain in place.

SUNDAY & DAYLIGHT SAVING

Turn your clocks forward tonight as our Spring Time Change occurs. (WSMV)

Don’t forget to “spring forward” tonight and set your clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time. This is also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and NOAA weather radios.

Showers will move out of the MidState early tomorrow morning, but plenty of clouds will remain in place. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s to 50s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s -- frost will be possible for some.

COOL START TO THE WEEK

The sun will be out at times Monday, but highs will only be in the 40s. Overnight Monday, and Tuesday night as well, a Freeze is possible. Make sure you cover your plants or bring them indoors.

Sunshine continues through Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be around 50 on Tuesday, but in the upper 50s by Wednesday.

WARMER END TO THE WEEK

After a round of colder temperatures, warmer air returns Thursday and Friday.

We remain sunny on Thursday with highs bouncing back into the low 70s. Rain develops overnight and into Friday.

Expect off and on showers throughout the day Friday, but it will still be mild with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday, temperatures will cool back down again but we should be drying out.

