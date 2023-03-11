Police investigating West Nashville shooting
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after at least one person was shot Friday evening in West Nashville.
Police were dispatched to 33rd Avenue North at about 6:15 p.m. Officers on scene confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital.
Police said the injuries were not life-threatening. The crime scene was centered around an older model Honda Accord.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
