Police investigating West Nashville shooting

The crime scene was centered around an older model Honda Accord.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after at least one person was shot Friday evening in West Nashville.

Police were dispatched to 33rd Avenue North at about 6:15 p.m. Officers on scene confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening. The crime scene was centered around an older model Honda Accord.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

