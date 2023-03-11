Kidnapping suspect leads Middle Tennessee deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Deputies with the Cheatham and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Friday, according to a media release.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday afternoon to a request from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, which had deputies pursuing an orange Nissan Murano that was approaching the Montgomery County line. Inside the vehicle were Jeffrey Alan Smith, who was wanted in connection to kidnapping and assault charges, and two juveniles, the release said.

Smith was considered armed and dangerous, deputies said. Deputies chased Smith into Clarksville city limits at speeds sometimes exceeding 90 miles per hour, according to the release. The vehicle eventually crashed at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of High Street and Perkins Avenue.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment. Smith also had an outstanding charge of aggravated assault out of Nashville.

The two juveniles were returned to their mother. The investigation is ongoing.

