First Alert Forecast: Rain develops this evening


Rain is expected to go into early Sunday morning.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cooler, mostly cloudy afternoon across the Midstate with rain showers developing this evening and lingering into Sunday morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Later this evening, rain showers will develop across the Midstate and will linger off and on into Sunday morning.

Don’t forget to “spring forward” tonight and set your clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time. This is also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and NOAA weather radios.

Rain showers will clear out quickly tomorrow morning. Highs will be a little cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s-- close to freezing for many.

COLDER AIR RETURNS

Much colder air takes over for the first half of next week. Although it will be sunny, highs will only be in the 40s and 50s Monday through Wednesday with lows at or below freezing each morning.

WARMING BACK UP

After a round of freezing temperatures, warmer air returns Thursday and Friday.

We remain sunny on Thursday with highs bouncing back into the low 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

We stay mild on Friday in the low 60s but rain showers return. Expect off and on showers throughout the day Friday.

Man helps community after brother's death
One person injured in shooting
