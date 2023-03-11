Crash involving overturned semi shuts down lanes on I-65 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that blocked all lanes on I-65 north on Saturday.

The crash was reported at around noon at mile marker 12 in Robertson County. Troopers said the crash involved an overturned semi, and that all lanes were blocked as they investigate.

THP reported there are injuries from the crash.

It’s unknown when lanes will be reopened at this time.

