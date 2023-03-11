Crash involving overturned semi shuts down lanes on I-65 in Robertson County

Lanes were blocked to allow troopers to investigate, according to THP.
Traffic backed up on I-65 N.
Traffic backed up on I-65 N.(TDOT)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that blocked all lanes on I-65 north on Saturday.

The crash was reported at around noon at mile marker 12 in Robertson County. Troopers said the crash involved an overturned semi, and that all lanes were blocked as they investigate.

THP reported there are injuries from the crash.

It’s unknown when lanes will be reopened at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

