Century-old Centerville building at risk of collapse

Powerful winds last week caused structural damage to the building.
By Daniel Smithson and Lauren Lowrey
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Caution tape surrounds a century-old building in Centerville’s town square. The building is at risk of collapse.

The reason? Last week’s powerful winds.

“The roof had been picked up by the wind last Friday, which had separated some of the walls from the structure,” said Alan Gilbert, a building official with the Town of Centerville.

The owners of the building knew something was wrong and contacted a contractor, who found three- and four-inch gaps in the roof and walls.

“What we were told yesterday was something as little as 20-to-30 miles per hour could cause the structure to start weakening and come down,” Gilbert said.

Very quickly, the town had to make a choice.

“This morning around 8 o’clock, we were notified, ‘you’re going to need to go in and get as much as you can out in an hour,” said Devin Pickard of Hope Church.

Pickard is affiliated with a shop that’s one of four tenants in the now-condemned building. Anything 70 feet away from the building is also impacted.

“This Shell station here has been closed down. This law office on the corner has been evacuated and closed down,” Pickard said. “Obviously, they don’t want any collateral damage if God-forbid the building was to fall, we don’t want anyone else to be harmed.”

While city leaders make a plan for demolition, people who live there are already pitching in.

“The beauty of this small town is that within a matter of an hour or so, every business there has already found a place to be,” Pickard said.

Gilbert said he remains concerned about the weather.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Tennessee DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor

Latest News

HNN File
Kidnapping suspect leads Middle Tennessee deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather update
Tyneace M. Gilbert
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Caretaker accused of stealing veteran's truck
Caretaker accused of stealing veteran's truck