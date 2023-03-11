3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time, according to MNPD.
Pool underwater (generic)
Pool underwater (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 3-year-old boy from Illinois is in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a Nashville hotel pool.

Friday evening, the 3-year-old boy went swimming with his 5-year-old brother in the indoor pool at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The boy’s mother was reportedly taking a nap, and the mother’s friend was watching the two boys in the pool.

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time and returned to find the 3-year-old boy unresponsive, according to MNPD.

Police said the boy remains in “very critical condition” at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery store generic
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Voicemail to former state vaccine official: ‘Get the f*** out of Tennessee, you pile of garbage’
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
I-24 near Whites Creek Pike, the area where the man was found to be walking, according to the...
Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing veteran patient’s truck

Latest News

Traffic backed up on I-65 N.
Crash involving overturned semi shuts down lanes on I-65 in Robertson County
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
wsmv weather
First Alert Forecast: Rain develops this evening
Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against...
Manjon, Vanderbilt jolt No. 23 Kentucky at SEC quarters