3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 3-year-old boy from Illinois is in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a Nashville hotel pool.

Friday evening, the 3-year-old boy went swimming with his 5-year-old brother in the indoor pool at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The boy’s mother was reportedly taking a nap, and the mother’s friend was watching the two boys in the pool.

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time and returned to find the 3-year-old boy unresponsive, according to MNPD.

Police said the boy remains in “very critical condition” at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

