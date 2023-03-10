Which store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

WSMV4 reached out to several local stores to find out.
Grocery store generic
Grocery store generic(Contributed)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of grocery store options are available across the Nashville area, but which offers the lowest prices?

In recent data, grocery prices are predicted to increase anywhere from 6 to 12 percent throughout this year. As the cost of groceries rises, knowing what stores have the least expensive items can help with weekly budgeting.

Here are some grocery stores in the Nashville area ranked from most to least expensive:

Most Expensive - Publix

Looking for a dozen eggs? Publix might not be the most cost-efficient option. The location on Charlotte Pike currently offers the highest price per dozen.

  • One dozen white eggs: $4.09
  • One pound of white chicken breast: $3.99
  • One gallon of whole milk: $3.99
  • One loaf of white bread: $2.75

Trader Joe’s

Ranking second is Trader Joe’s on Charlotte Pike. The store known to almost exclusively sell and carry its own brand items currently offers the most expensive chicken per pound.

  • One dozen white eggs: $2.99
  • One pound of white chicken breast: $4.99
  • One gallon of whole milk: $4.19
  • One loaf of white bread: $1.99

Kroger

Looking for a happy medium? The Kroger on Charlotte Pike takes the middle spot. Nearly all of its items are listed at lower prices compared to the two ‘most expensive’ stores on the list.

  • One dozen white eggs: $2.49
  • One pound of white chicken breast: $2.99
  • One gallon of whole milk: $3.69
  • One loaf of white bread: $2.29

Walmart

If a loaf of white bread is all you need, the Walmart on Charlotte Pike currently has the cheapest price.

  • One dozen white eggs: $2.56
  • One pound of white chicken breast: $3.97
  • One gallon of whole milk: $3.49
  • One loaf of white bread: $1.32

Least Expensive - Target

Taking the top spot, Target’s current prices are the lowest out of the other stores surveyed. The store on Charlotte Pike currently offers the cheapest eggs per dozen and offers the second cheapest loaf of bread.

  • One dozen white eggs: $2.29
  • One pound of white chicken breast: $2.99
  • One gallon of whole milk: $4.49
  • One loaf of white bread: $1.39

*Note: There was less than a 10-cent difference in prices totaled and averaged at Kroger, Walmart and Target.

