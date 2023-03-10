Titans have grants for youth, high school football programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have several opportunities for youth and high school football programs in the state.

The team just opened its football development grant.

Those who are selected can get grants that range from $2,500 to $5,000.

The Titans said the funds will help young athletes develop skills on the field and build character.

“Youth and high school football programs play a deeply important role in our community inspiring young athletes to develop skills on the field, but most importantly character off the field,” Josh Corey, Titans Director of Marketing, Youth and Community Engagement, said in a news release. “Supporting efforts in Football Development is a top priority for the Titans organization. We hope these grants offer teams and programs the needed support to keep championing their mission.”

Applications for the grants close on Monday, March 20. Click for information or to apply.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.