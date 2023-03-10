Tigers come up big late to beat the Big Orange 79-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (23-9) enters Friday’s quarterfinal matchup coming off a 70-55 win over No. 13 seed Ole Miss in its SEC Tournament opener on Thursday.

Josiah-Jordan James led the Vols with 20 points, while Santiago Vescovi added 15. The duo combined for seven made 3-pointers. Friday marks the second meeting this season between Tennessee and Missouri.

The Tigers defeated the Vols in Knoxville on Feb. 11, 86-85, hitting a deep 3-pointer as time expired. Tennessee and Missouri have never previously faced off in the SEC Tournament.

With a win Friday, Tennessee would advance to face No. 1 seed Alabama in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. ET.

Should the Vols advance to semifinals, they’ll face an Alabama team that’s well rested. None of Bama’s starters played more than 29 minutes! @wvlt pic.twitter.com/MXy606FF91 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 10, 2023

1ST HALF

We’re tied at the first media timeout. Santiago Vescovi with two 3′s. Vols having a tough time working the ball inside turning it over 5 times already.

Vols have largest lead at 16-9. Tyreke Key has been just that off that bat with 4 points and some aggressive play on defense.

Mizzou has hit 6 of its last 7 FG’s and erased a seven point deficit. Game tied at 25 with 3:39 left in the half. Triple-J on the bench with two fouls,

Well..a little payback I guess as Jahmai Mashack nails it from just inside the mid-court line to give Tennessee a 33-30 lead at the half @wvlt pic.twitter.com/L7oFPCobJz — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 10, 2023

2ND HALF

Vols come out hot and take an 8 point lead, but as in the first half that lead evaporates as Kobe Brown (15pts) and the Tigers roared back to take a 42-41 lead.

Mizzou has not led by more than 4 points and was up 53-49 when Tyreke Key (12pts) answered with two 3-pointers giving UT the lead 55-53 in this terrific battle at Bridgestone @wvlt pic.twitter.com/8FS086KXEe — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 10, 2023

Tennessee’s shooting percentage would slip a bit down the stretch while Missouri continued to apply the pressure. The Tigers would get two key three’s with under two minutes to play and consecutive bombs by Nick Honor and D’Moi Hodge would give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 75-69.

Tennessee would get a bucket by Tyreke key to pull to within four at 75-71. Unfortunately, a missed three by Mizzou would be rebounded by player of the game Kobe Brown, who puts it back in for two more of his game high 24 points.

Tigers win it 79-71 eliminating the defending champs from this 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

