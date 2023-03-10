Tennessee DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor

The employee thought he was meeting an underage girl for sex, police said. Instead, he was arrested.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services employee has been fired amid accusations of soliciting a minor for sex.

Christopher Baker, 50, was charged March 7 with solicitation of a minor, according to the Bolivar Police Department.

On March 2, a juvenile girl discovered a strange note on her vehicle at a local business in Bolivar, according to a media release. This prompted a police investigation.

The Bolivar Police Department reached out to the Jackson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for assistance. Police said during an undercover operation on March 7, Baker met who he thought was an underage girl with the intention of having sex at an undisclosed location in Jackson, Tennessee.

Baker will no longer serve as an Administrative Team Leader with the Office of Child Safety, and will also not be eligible for state retirement, according to DCS Communications Director Alex Denis.

Baker was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Denis said DCS is working closely with law enforcement during the investigation. No further details were released.

Anyone with information on this case or any child exploitation case is asked to call Sgt. Aubrey Richardson with the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (731) 467-6385.

