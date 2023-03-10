Storm cleanup claims life in Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man fell from his roof and died as he tried cleaning up storm debris this week.

The man’s death is the only fatality in Robertson County related to Friday’s windstorm, WSMV4 news partner Smokey Barn reports.

Hard Knot Tree Service owner Justin Julian says storm cleanup is dangerous work, and in most cases, should be left up to professionals.

“Anywhere that there’s a tree down, there’s a chance that they also probably hit a power line,” Julian said. ”There’s so many different variables, like for one, the downed power lines and then also, whether or not the house is structurally sound.“

With nearly 20 years experience scaling trees and roofs, Julian knows the importance of using extreme caution. As a Hard Knot crew pulled a tree that had fallen on a Cedar Hill home Thursday, Julian and his team wore helmets, safety glasses and chainsaw pants.

If this is not something that you’re 100 percent comfortable with, or is within the realm of your capabilities, just hire a professional,” Julian said. “Whatever the cost may be, I guarantee it’s going to be cheaper than the hospital bills later, best case scenario.“

Anytime Julian hears of a death from storm-related cleanup, it only reinforces the importance, that you can never be too careful. For the five years he’s run his Clarksville-based tree service, he says he’s always put safety first.

“Somebody dies every three days on average doing what we do, so it’s a very dangerous job. It’s sad to hear that, but it’s totally avoidable in my mind,” Julian said.

