Middle school worker accused of sexually assaulting student, sending explicit images

A Connecticut middle school employee, Andie Rosafort, is accused of sexually assaulting a...
A Connecticut middle school employee, Andie Rosafort, is accused of sexually assaulting a student.(Connecticut State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (Gray News) - Connecticut authorities say a middle school worker has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Andie Rosafort was arrested in February and charged with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor with a computer and risk of injury to a minor after a month-long investigation.

Officials said Rosafort had worked in the cafeteria at New Fairfield Middle School where she began communicating with the student.

Rosafort reportedly began exchanging messages on social media with the juvenile. The student told police they received unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos from Rosafort for several months.

The juvenile alleged that Rosafort would send messages requesting images of them as well.

In January, police said a parent of the juvenile’s friend contacted them regarding the situation.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the parent said their child had told them that the juvenile victim was behaving oddly while at a gathering where the victim had left to meet someone.

Authorities said that parent’s child later learned that the juvenile had left the party to meet with an adult female and believed the encounter was sexual in nature.

The parent said they tentatively identified the adult woman involved as Rosafort and promptly notified school officials.

When interviewed, police said the juvenile told them that Rosafort had picked them up from the gathering that evening in her SUV. The two then drove a short distance and had contact of a sexual nature inside the vehicle.

According to the victim, they felt uncomfortable, exited the SUV and returned to the gathering. Police said a friend then helped block Rosafort on social media after observing explicit messages between the two.

Detectives said they discovered several videos on a social media platform containing explicit content involving Rosafort that were sent to the juvenile’s phone.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives said they applied for a warrant for Rosafort’s arrest on Feb. 17 and she turned herself in a few days later.

WFSB reports that Rosafort was no longer a school employee as of Jan. 18, according to school officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Tennessee DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor

Latest News

Gas prices surge across Tennessee
Gas prices surge across Tennessee
Nashville shoppers are concerned grocery prices continue to increase.
Grocery prices continue to rise despite lower food costs
Lose an hour of sleep this weekend
Lose an hour of sleep this weekend
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19