Man charged in Hendersonville for soliciting minor for sex, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hendersonville Police Department investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of soliciting a child for sex.

Detron L. Johnson, 26, was charged with five counts of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated rape.

“The Hendersonville Police Department encourages parents to be aware of their children’s use of social media platforms and other means of communication,” the department said in a media release. “Sexual Predators are increasingly using social media and phone apps to entice juveniles for illegal activities.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the case to report it to the Hendersonville Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.