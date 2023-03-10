Hundreds attend rally to protest state’s new anti-LGBTQ laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people packed inside of Tribe Nightclub in downtown Nashville Thursday for the Human Rights Campaign, “Slay Hate: Fight Back Tennessee” rally to protest against the state legislature enacting anti-LGBTQ laws.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community shouted, chanted and cheered after each speaker during the rally. The goal is to fight back against legislation they feel is targeted and doesn’t represent all Tennesseans.

Many Republicans pushed to ban some drag performances to protect children from these experiences.

Vanity, a native Nashvillian and drag performer, performed during the rally. She said the state should put more emphasis on protecting children through what she said are more important issues.

“We’re here and we’re queer, and we’re just entertainers just trying to live our day-to-day lives. We’re not adult entertainers. We’re just here to create a fun-loving environment for everyone to enjoy,” Vanity said.

However, not everyone agrees with drag performances, like Landan Starbuck, a local activist in the state.

“I think children deserve better,” Starbuck said.

Starbuck expressed how she believed drag performances send the wrong message to minors.

“It’s a new thing that drag has infiltrated children and family spaces and these shows are not hoping they are sexually explicit with children being exposed to adults spreading their legs, gyrating, grinding, spanking, simulating sex acts,” Starbuck said.

Many LGBTQ+ members chanted loudly fighting against these bills.

The state’s gender affirming care law bans doctors from performing any “medical procedure,” including gender affirming surgery that helps a transgender child live as the gender they identify with rather than their sex assigned at birth.

“If somebody is looking for gender affirming surgeries or healthcare that’s between them, their parents and their family,” Vanity said. “That’s not the place for you or I or the government to get involved in.”

“The bill designed to protect children from so-called gender affirming care is to really ensure that children are not experiencing chemical castrations and the long-term devastating side effects were seeing in so many survivors of this medical exploitation,” Starbuck said.

The American Civil Liberties Union has promised to sue the state of Tennessee for the gender-affirming bill. They said if the drag ban is sued to punish drag performers, or shut down family-friend events, they will sue for that too.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.