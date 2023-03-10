First Alert Forecast: Windy, dry end to the week

We will dry things out this Friday with clouds slowly breaking for some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures stay mostly in the 50s again, though one or two spots might make a push near 60. It will be a breezy day with winds gusting around 20 mph at times.

Tonight will stay quiet with lows in the mid-30s, so be on the lookout for some patchy frost tomorrow morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Our storm system for the weekend has picked up a little speed and while most of the day on Saturday is looking dry, a couple of showers will sneak in by the evening hours across the Mid State. Saturday’s high will top off in the mid to upper 50s. More widespread rain is expected overnight Saturday and into early Sunday with a rumble of thunder tossed into the mix as well.

A couple of showers will hang around into our Sunday, but it’s not looking like an all-day washout with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Rain will completely taper off for Monday, and clouds will break for sunshine. Monday is looking much cooler with highs in the lower 50s at best and overnight lows near that freezing mark.

Tuesday is looking cooler still with more sunshine and temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. Lows Tuesday night fall into the 20s!

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday with some good afternoon sunshine.

Thursday temperatures make a run into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

