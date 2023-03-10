First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend with Some Rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’ll be a chilly weekend with a period of rain, primarily focused on Saturday night and early Sunday.

NOW THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

This afternoon, sunshine will begin to reappear. It’ll stay breezy and chilly with highs in the 50s.

It'll be a chilly Friday throughout Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

Tonight, we’ll have partly clearing and patchy frost will form. By morning, count on lows in the mid 30s.

Clouds will increase again quickly on Saturday. There could be a late day sprinkle, but for most, showers will hold off until evening.

Rain will continue through the rest of Saturday night, into early Sunday. Rain will be last to clear southeastern Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Both weekend days will feature highs in the 50s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY:

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and colder. We’ll have lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND:

Wednesday will start off with a widespread freeze across Middle Tennessee. The afternoon will be sunny and beautiful, but cool.

Thursday looks milder.

Friday will bring more clouds and some rain.

