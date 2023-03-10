Enforcement of new ban on public cabaret shows remains unclear

Law enforcement agencies in Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis said they’re still deciding how to enforce the new law.
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with with a fan at RuPaul's DragCon, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(Richard Vogel | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation earlier this month that plans to severely limit where certain sexually-explicit performances can take place.

The bill, SB0003, makes it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in view of minors.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Governor signs bills restricting drag shows in Tennessee

The law goes into effect on April 1, giving law enforcement less than a month to decide how it will be enforced.

As the bill reads, a first violation would result in a misdemeanor, and second or subsequent violations would be considered a felony. The bill’s attempt to specify which specific performances would be prohibited in public is vague, leading to some uncertainty amongst Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

The Memphis Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department said they are unsure how the bill will be enforced and who the bill enforces violations on.

The Knoxville Police Department said they are still reviewing the bill, and discussions regarding the enforcement of the new law are still ongoing.

In a statement to WMC, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not comment specifically on how the bill would be enforced but said he doesn’t think it prevents any drag show currently underway in Shelby County.

“It only bars those which ‘appeal to the prurient interest,’ which in Tennessee means ‘a shameful or morbid interest in sex,’” Mulroy told WMC.

The law goes into effect in just a few short weeks, but who will be in violation of the new law is still under review.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Tennessee DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor

Latest News

Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
How bill cutting Metro Council in half affects Davidson County
Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Tennessee DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor
WSMV Christopher Baker
DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor
WSMV Metro Council
Reaction to bill shrinking size of Metro Council