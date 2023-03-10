Dollywood celebrates 38th season
The park expects this season to be its biggest, with the unveiling of Big Bear Mountain and HeartSong Lodge & Resort
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - The doors to Dollywood are opening for the 2023 season this weekend and park officials are calling this their biggest season yet.
Two new developments will highlight this season at Dollywood, the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, and the HeartSong Lodge & Resort.
