Crash in Clarksville shuts down Fort Campbell Blvd.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car crash in Clarksville shut down all southbound lanes on Fort Cambell Boulevard Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. Friday morning on Fort Cambell Boulevard at Lafayette Road, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

As a result of the crash, southbound lanes were shut down, and traffic was diverted. Police advised drivers to find alternate routes until the crash was cleared and the roadway re-opened just before 9 a.m.

Police said injuries are being reported from the wreck, but they are not life-threatening.

