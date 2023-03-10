Crash in Clarksville shuts down Fort Campbell Blvd.

Injuries are being reported from the wreck, according to the Clarksville Police Department.
Clarksville crash with injuries reported.
Clarksville crash with injuries reported.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car crash in Clarksville shut down all southbound lanes on Fort Cambell Boulevard Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. Friday morning on Fort Cambell Boulevard at Lafayette Road, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

As a result of the crash, southbound lanes were shut down, and traffic was diverted. Police advised drivers to find alternate routes until the crash was cleared and the roadway re-opened just before 9 a.m.

Police said injuries are being reported from the wreck, but they are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

