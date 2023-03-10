Crash in Clarksville shuts down Fort Campbell Blvd.
Injuries are being reported from the wreck, according to the Clarksville Police Department.
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car crash in Clarksville shut down all southbound lanes on Fort Cambell Boulevard Friday morning.
The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. Friday morning on Fort Cambell Boulevard at Lafayette Road, according to the Clarksville Police Department.
As a result of the crash, southbound lanes were shut down, and traffic was diverted. Police advised drivers to find alternate routes until the crash was cleared and the roadway re-opened just before 9 a.m.
Police said injuries are being reported from the wreck, but they are not life-threatening.
