Cool weekend with some showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

NOW THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Tonight, we’ll have partly clearing and patchy frost will form. By morning, count on lows in the mid 30s.

Clouds will increase again quickly on Saturday. There could be a late day sprinkle, but for most, showers will hold off until evening.

Rain will continue through the rest of Saturday night, into early Sunday. Rain will be end late day for southeastern Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Both weekend days will feature highs in the 50s.

Rain moves in late Saturday and continues through early Sunday. (WSMV)

COLD MONDAY & TUESDAY:

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and colder. We’ll have lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND:

Wednesday will start off with a widespread freeze across Middle Tennessee. The afternoon will be sunny and beautiful, but cool, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks milder, highs warming to the mid 70s.

Friday will bring more clouds and some rain with highs in the 60s.

