Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing veteran patient’s truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Thursday for reportedly stealing a man’s truck while she was supposed to be looking after him.

According to the arrest report, MNPD officers were called to I-24 near Whites Creek Pike on March 2 and found a man walking on the side of the interstate. The man told officers that 28-year-old Tyneace Gilbert stole his truck and left him on side of the road.

The man said he was driving his truck from Clarksville back to Nashville with Gilbert in the passenger seat. He described her as agitated about something and said the two engaged in several “small arguments,” the report states.

Gilbert then asked the man to pull over and help her adjust her seat, and he obliged. When the man finished with her seat, he shut the door and Gilbert slid over to the driver’s seat and drove away, leaving him on the side of the interstate, according to the report.

Police spent the last week looking for the man’s red Ford F-150 until Gilbert was located and taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Gilbert has a long list of criminal offenses, dating back to 2013 when she was 18 years old. Her past charges include drug possession with the intent to sell, driving under the influence, forgery, robbery, and theft.

