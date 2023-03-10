Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing veteran patient’s truck

The part-time caretaker was assigned to the patient by the VA and has a lengthy criminal past.
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Metro Nashville Police Department logo(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Thursday for reportedly stealing a man’s truck while she was supposed to be looking after him.

According to the arrest report, MNPD officers were called to I-24 near Whites Creek Pike on March 2 and found a man walking on the side of the interstate. The man told officers that 28-year-old Tyneace Gilbert stole his truck and left him on side of the road.

The man said he was driving his truck from Clarksville back to Nashville with Gilbert in the passenger seat. He described her as agitated about something and said the two engaged in several “small arguments,” the report states.

Gilbert then asked the man to pull over and help her adjust her seat, and he obliged. When the man finished with her seat, he shut the door and Gilbert slid over to the driver’s seat and drove away, leaving him on the side of the interstate, according to the report.

Police spent the last week looking for the man’s red Ford F-150 until Gilbert was located and taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Gilbert has a long list of criminal offenses, dating back to 2013 when she was 18 years old. Her past charges include drug possession with the intent to sell, driving under the influence, forgery, robbery, and theft.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree

Latest News

wsmv cheer team
Austin Peay State University's cheer team suspended, investigated
Aleya Brooks memorial service
Friends & family attend memorial service for teen killed in storms
Controversy over Tennessee's new LGBTQ laws
Controversy over Tennessee's new LGBTQ laws
A drag performer takes part in a protest over new laws targeting the LGBTQ community at Tribe...
Hundreds protest Tennessee laws affecting LGBTQ community