Woman arrested after barricading herself in bar bathroom with child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a call for a welfare check on a woman who had locked herself in a bathroom with a child after she had been cut off at a Donelson bar on Tuesday night.

According to the arrest affidavit, MNPD officers arrived at Phat Bites on Lebanon Pike and found a tan Mercedes sedan with the engine running and two children, ages 10 and 9, sitting inside. Upon entering the bar, employees told officers that a woman and her children had been there for more than an hour.

Employees said the woman was currently in the bathroom, where she had been for the last 45 minutes.

Following a few minutes of convincing, 34-year-old Reginell Smith emerged from the bathroom with a 7-year-old child. Officers described Smith as being visibly impaired on the arrest report.

Smith became defensive when officers asked her to consent to a field sobriety test, stating that she had no plans to drive home, the report states.

A background check revealed an outstanding warrant and Smith was taken into custody. She was booked on one count of public intoxication and two counts of child endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.