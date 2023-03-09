Williamson Co. teen accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to fellow student

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Williamson County student is in custody Thursday after deputies say he sold a drug laced with fentanyl to another student.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer found the student who bought the drugs unresponsive Monday, according to a media release. The resource officer gave two doses of Narcan to the student, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A hearing will be held to determine if the student will be released to his family or stay in custody.

