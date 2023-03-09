Traffic Alert: Dump truck loses load after overturning near Spring Hill


Overturned dump truck near Spring Hill.
Overturned dump truck near Spring Hill.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are cleaning up after a dump truck lost its load after overturning on a road near Spring Hill.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a dump truck overturned on Pope’s Chapel off of Carters Creek Pike.

Officials had to shut down Pope’s Chapel between Evergreen and Doc Robinson roads.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
Storm victim remembered after her death
Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her

Latest News

Local roofers warn against scammers
Local roofers warn against scammers
Parents speak after daughter's death
Parents speak after daughter's death
Dump truck flipped over in Williamson County
Dump truck flipped over in Williamson County
A Dodge Charger collided with another car on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon, killing a man.
Girlfriend remembers street racing victim as police search for second driver