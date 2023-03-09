Traffic Alert: Dump truck loses load after overturning near Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are cleaning up after a dump truck lost its load after overturning on a road near Spring Hill.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a dump truck overturned on Pope’s Chapel off of Carters Creek Pike.

Officials had to shut down Pope’s Chapel between Evergreen and Doc Robinson roads.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and to find an alternate route.

