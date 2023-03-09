Tennessee DCS employee accused of soliciting underage girl for sex

The employee thought he was meeting an underage girl for sex, police said. Instead, he was arrested.
Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Tennessee Department of Children's Services(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services employee has been accused of soliciting a minor for sex during an undercover police sting.

Christopher Baker, 50, was charged March 7 with solicitation of a minor, according to the Bolivar Police Department.

On March 2, a juvenile girl discovered a strange note on her vehicle at a local business in Bolivar, according to a media release. This prompted a police investigation.

The Bolivar Police Department reached out to the Jackson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for assistance. Police said during an undercover operation on March 7, Baker met who he thought was an underage girl with the intention of having sex at an undisclosed location in Jackson, Tennessee.

Baker was arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.

Anyone with information on this case or any child exploitation case is asked to call Sgt. Aubrey Richardson with the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (731) 467-6385.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Latest News

Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gov. Lee signs bill cutting Nashville’s city council in half
Flooding photo featured in the petition
Petition against new development in “flood-vulnerable” area reaches 1,800 signatures
Kid Rock
Kid Rock adds second Nashville summer show
Cedar Hill fire
‘Definitely not livable’: Cedar Hill home destroyed by overnight fire