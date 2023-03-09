Tennessee DCS employee accused of soliciting underage girl for sex

BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services employee has been accused of soliciting a minor for sex during an undercover police sting.

Christopher Baker, 50, was charged March 7 with solicitation of a minor, according to the Bolivar Police Department.

On March 2, a juvenile girl discovered a strange note on her vehicle at a local business in Bolivar, according to a media release. This prompted a police investigation.

The Bolivar Police Department reached out to the Jackson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for assistance. Police said during an undercover operation on March 7, Baker met who he thought was an underage girl with the intention of having sex at an undisclosed location in Jackson, Tennessee.

Baker was arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.

Anyone with information on this case or any child exploitation case is asked to call Sgt. Aubrey Richardson with the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (731) 467-6385.

