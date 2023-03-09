Restrictions begin Saturday at Franklin State Forest

SHERWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - New restrictions take effect at Franklin State Forest in Franklin and Marion counties this weekend, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

Beginning Saturday, visitors will only be allowed to enjoy the forest on foot.

“This is not a decision we came to easily or take lightly,” State Forester David Arnold said in a news release. “The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is committed to the proper and responsible management of the state’s land and forest resources. Our agency has carefully protected, conserved, and enhanced state forests for decades to provide an abundant supply of high-quality timber, demonstrate sustainable forestry practices, and allow for multiple uses, including recreation. The damage witnessed at Franklin State Forest from off-road vehicle use in non-designated areas is setting us back, and we intend to correct that.”

Officials will be looking at damage caused by off-road vehicles in restricted areas.

The temporary restrictions will be in place for 120 days.

“We don’t want to penalize everyone based on the actions of a few,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said in a news release. “However, this situation has become critical. In addition to the temporary restrictions to assess Franklin State Forest, we are monitoring use and damage at other state forests and will take further action if necessary.”

No off-road vehicles, bicycles, horseback riding or camping will be allowed.

