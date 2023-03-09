Resources available for Montgomery County storm victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Montgomery County gathered on Wednesday morning to gather resources for those affected the most by the previous week’s storms.

The group focused on providing assistance with home repairs or debris removal, food replacement, and financial obligations following the weather event that swept through the region on Friday, March 3. Heavy wind gusts, rain, and lightning battered many neighborhoods throughout Middle Tennessee, knocking out power to thousands of households and businesses.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has a team of volunteers ready to take questions from residents regarding home repairs or financial assistance. Many homeowners are eligible for repair assistance from the county if they meet specific income qualifications.

Some agencies are also helping to replace grocery items that may have spoiled during long periods of no electricity. Various food banks have been set up throughout Montgomery County to provide families with much-needed food.

First Presbyterian Church - Clarksville: food boxes from Loaves and Fishes. Boxes are provided on a first-come-first-serve basis. Call Crisis 211

Operation Stand Down - 115 2nd Street: food resources for military veterans - 931-896-2184

Urban Ministries - 217 South 3rd Street: food and other resources, including SNAP benefits assistance - 931-648-9090

Family Outreach Ministries - 30 Crossland Avenue: food resources for storm victims - 931-444-7205

County residents who were without electricity for over 72 hours may be eligible for financial assistance by calling Neighborhood and Community Services at 931-648-6133, or the United Way at 931-647-4291.

Additionally, Team Rubicon, an independent group of mostly military veterans, has been helping in cleanup efforts around Clarksville.

Other resources include:

The American Red Cross: 800-733-2767

YAIPak - rental generators and equipment: 615-559-7710

Manna Café - small household appliances and other household goods: 931-933-0970

County residents can also check for updates on the Montgomery County, Tennessee, and City of Clarksville social media pages.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.