Refugee resettlement office opens in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -Since 2005 The Nashville International Center for Empowerment has served refugees in Middle Tennessee at its Nashville location. But now a new office is officially open in Gallatin.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new location on Thursday. In its first year, the new NICE location in Gallatin will serve 50 refugees through the end of September 2023.

“We are so honored to be able to come to Gallatin and bring resettlement to this area,” stated Chol Rambang.

Rambang will manage the new office. She arrived in the U.S. back in 2000 through the U.S. Refugee Admission Program.

“As a former refugee myself, my family resettled in 2000. One thing is, it gives you hope. You see yourself as a new American. You are still trying to find your way around and to be able to have a comforting community and a safety net is amazing,” explained Rambang.

With continued growth in the area, Mayor Paige Brown agrees it’s significant for Gallatin.

“We have a population here that would benefit by having the center local. It is special to me because Gallatin has a long relationship with the Sudanese population who resettled here in the 1990′s,” Brown said.

The organization will support refugees coming to Gallatin by helping with employment, housing, social services and more.

“Gallatin is a small city that is very diverse. I’ve always said Gallatin is richer because of its diversity. I want that to continue and I want us to appreciate and honor that,” Brown explained.

