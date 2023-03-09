Proposed bill would require permit for cabaret performers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a bill going through the Tennessee General Assembly that has a focus on the drag community again.

If this bill were to become law, it would require people to get a valid entertainer permit from the adult-oriented establishment board before being allowed to perform shows.

It would apply to public, private and commercial establishments. They would not be allowed to let people inside under the age of 18 for adult cabaret entertainment.

The bill has been approved the House. The Senate State and Local Government Committee will consider the bill on March 14.

