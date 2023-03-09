Nashville women share what International Women’s Day means to them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - International Women’s Day has been celebrated in some form for more than a century. As we celebrate locally, women in the community are sharing what this day means to them.

“It’s just an amazing day of celebration! The celebration of sisterhood and just the power of women,” said Karen Gillingham, Director of Operations at the New Beginnings Center.

For many the day is recognized by celebrating the achievements of women and rallying for equal treatment.

At the New Beginnings Center, International Women’s Day carries a lot of weight, since the organization is all about helping women find their strength.

“We are still fighting for equal wages and for opportunities. For a lot of the women we work with, they are still fighting for access,” said Gillingham.

According to Pew Research Center, last year women in the U.S. earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by men.

“If someone says I can’t do it. That just makes me more determined to do it,” said Angelita Dobbs, Owner of SPD CPA Firm.

As an owner of an accounting and business consulting firm, Dobbs understands the challenges women in business face.

“I always sometimes get push back on the amount that I charge for certain fees even though you could go to another firm and get charged the same thing. I think that pay equity is something that has been the most challenging for me,” said Dobbs.

Despite these hurdles, she’s continued to set an example for other women in her field. For many, that’s what this day is all about.

“A lot of times we don’t receive the permission to take care of ourselves first… and that’s what we have to do, so that we have something to give back,” said Gillingham.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.