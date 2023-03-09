NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

(No sound) NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046. (Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is tracking a new asteroid that has a small chance of hitting Earth in about 20 years on Valentine’s Day 2046.

The asteroid is named 2023 DW. It is 164 feet in diameter, which is about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

Officials say the chance of it actually striking Earth is 1 in more than 600.

On NASA’s risk scale, they rank it as “extremely unlikely with no cause for public concern.”

The agency says it continues to monitor the asteroid daily and that the risk level is likely to decline as they gather more information.

While not as catastrophic as the dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck 66 million years ago, this asteroid could cause severe damage if it were to strike near a heavily-populated area.

A much smaller asteroid struck Russia in 2013. It generated a shock wave that injured 1,500 people and damaged thousands of buildings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Latest News

Maggie Watkins, left, seen with Monica Harris, Shearin's girlfriend, said it's been two weeks...
Mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation in Puerto Rico
Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ student drag performance at high school assembly
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California
Students' drag performance at high school assembly stirs debate
Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that hackers may have...
Health data breach hitting Congress ‘could be extraordinary’