Moms protest gun violence at State Capitol

Bills that would have expanded gun rights died in committees this week.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 100 local moms met downtown calling for change when it comes to gun violence.

Wednesday’s rally was hosted by Moms Demand Action. They met at Downtown Presbyterian Church then marched to the Tennessee State Capitol to meet with lawmakers.

They also spoke with gun violence survivors like Jason Sparks.

“My best friend, my little brother Chris Sparks was shot to death in 2016, not too far from here,” Sparks said. “They never found out who did it. He was just going home to walk his dog on his lunch break. I didn’t even know that was a thing that could happen. He just honked at the wrong car. I feel if I can help another person or another family from having to experience that, then that’s some good work for a good day.”

This week a pair of controversial bills that would have expanded gun rights died in committee at the State Capitol.

Bills that failed include controversial ones allowing law enforcement officers to carry guns while under the influence and letting college students carry guns on campus.

The bill’s sponsor said it’s a missed opportunity and criminals will take advantage.

“These college campuses are gun-free zones, and that’s where the criminals go because they know nobody can defend themselves,” Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said.

While the college carry bill failed in committee on Tuesday, a few others are still under consideration that includes one bill that would greatly expand open carry and another that would let people use deadly force against anyone trespassing on or stealing from their property.

