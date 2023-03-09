Mini Black & White Cakes


By Today in Nashville
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
1 stick butter

3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons milk

1 1/2 cups flour

2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

pinch salt

Vanilla Icing:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

5-6 tablespoons very hot water, as needed

Chocolate icing:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon instant espresso (optional)

5-6 tablespoons very hot water, as needed

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In the bowl of a stand mixer (or using a hand mixer) cream the butter and sugar together until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time until each is incorporated. Mix in the vanilla and milk. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour and baking powder. Add to the butter mixture and mix until just combined (don’t over-mix).

Line a sheet pan or cookie sheet with parchment. Spoon about 3 tablespoons of batter for each cake. Line them up with at least 1/2 inch in between. Bake until golden, about 10-12 minutes. Let cool, then gently peel from the parchment. Ice the flat side of the cake. Using a spatula, butter knife, or offset spatula, smooth half the cake with chocolate icing and the other half with vanilla. Let icing set before storing.

Make the vanilla icing: Smooth the butter in a medium mixing bowl with a spoon. Add the sugar and vanilla and mix together with butter. Drizzle a little hot water on the mixture and stir vigorously to make the icing into a not-too-thick, not-too-thin consistency. If too thin add more sugar. Too thick add a little more hot water.

Make the chocolate icing: Smooth the butter in a medium mixing bowl with a spoon. Add the sugar, cocoa, and instant espresso and mix together with butter. Drizzle a little hot water on the mixture and stir vigorously to make the icing into a not-too-thick, not-too-thin consistency. If too thin add more sugar. Too thick add a little more hot water.

