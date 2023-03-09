Midstate roofers warn of scammers preying on storm victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After fierce winds blew shingles off roofs across Middle Tennessee, area roofing companies are warning against ‘contractors’ offering to make repairs.

Jake Taylor, co-owner of Pinnacle Construction, says scammers will typically go door-to-door, asking for money up front to fix a roof.

“Anybody trying to take money up front, that’s always going to be my first red flag. The next thing is going to be someone putting a contract in your face immediately,” Taylor said. “If you don’t feel 100 percent comfortable signing something, don’t sign it.”

Since Friday, Taylor says he’s taken at least 200 calls from customers with damage to their roofs. Ahead of possible rain Thursday, he knows fixes can be urgent and that’s where scammers can make their move.

“Anytime you see multiple rows of shingles missing, you have the possibility of the roof leaking so the first step is to get some kind of emergency repair in place, usually a tarp,” Taylor said.

In Nashville, any business soliciting door-to-door must have a permit. Homeowners can register to be on the city’s ‘No Knock List,’ which solicitors have a duty to look at before going door-to-door. ‘No Trespassing’ or ‘No Solicitation’ signs can also prohibit solicitation.

“[Scammers] are going to be very pushy with their sales tactics. They might ask for money up front,” Taylor said. “Things like that are normally going to be a huge red flag. What I would tell any homeowner is just do your research.”

Pinnacle Construction advises if you’re unsure whether a company is legit, check with the Better Business Bureau.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.