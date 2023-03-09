Midstate roofers warn of scammers preying on storm victims

Asking for money upfront is one red flag of a possible scammer.
A roof damaged in Friday's wind storm
A roof damaged in Friday's wind storm(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After fierce winds blew shingles off roofs across Middle Tennessee, area roofing companies are warning against ‘contractors’ offering to make repairs.

Jake Taylor, co-owner of Pinnacle Construction, says scammers will typically go door-to-door, asking for money up front to fix a roof.

“Anybody trying to take money up front, that’s always going to be my first red flag. The next thing is going to be someone putting a contract in your face immediately,” Taylor said. “If you don’t feel 100 percent comfortable signing something, don’t sign it.”

Since Friday, Taylor says he’s taken at least 200 calls from customers with damage to their roofs. Ahead of possible rain Thursday, he knows fixes can be urgent and that’s where scammers can make their move.

“Anytime you see multiple rows of shingles missing, you have the possibility of the roof leaking so the first step is to get some kind of emergency repair in place, usually a tarp,” Taylor said.

In Nashville, any business soliciting door-to-door must have a permit. Homeowners can register to be on the city’s ‘No Knock List,’ which solicitors have a duty to look at before going door-to-door. ‘No Trespassing’ or ‘No Solicitation’ signs can also prohibit solicitation.

“[Scammers] are going to be very pushy with their sales tactics. They might ask for money up front,” Taylor said. “Things like that are normally going to be a huge red flag. What I would tell any homeowner is just do your research.”

Pinnacle Construction advises if you’re unsure whether a company is legit, check with the Better Business Bureau.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
Storm victim remembered after her death
Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her

Latest News

Dump truck flipped over in Williamson County
Dump truck flipped over in Williamson County
Overturned dump truck near Spring Hill.
Traffic Alert: Dump truck loses load after overturning near Spring Hill
A Dodge Charger collided with another car on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon, killing a man.
Girlfriend remembers street racing victim as police search for second driver
Nashville women talk International Women's Day
Nashville women share what International Women’s Day means to them