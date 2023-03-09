Metro Planning to consider zoning for Bellevue apartment development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents are worried about a new development proposed for the area.

The Ariza Bellevue would be a huge apartment complex built on Morton Mill Road.

Residents of the area against it said that part of the development is a horse farm on a flood-prone bend of the Harpeth River. They said that’s not the best use of the space.

The Metro Planning Commission will discuss the proposal at its 4 p.m. meeting at the Howard Office Building, 700 President Ronald Reagan Way.

The Bellevue Stands Strong group will be there, and they’re asking their neighbors to come and speak out against the development.

A proposal to rezone Belle Meade Plaza is also on the agenda. However, according to the agenda, the planning staff recommends deferring action until the March 23 meeting.

