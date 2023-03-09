Lt. Gov. McNally responds to criticism of social media comments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally responded Thursday to questions about his interactions on social media.

The statement came following comments McNally made on an Instagram video posted by Franklyn McClur, a 20-year-old man. In the video, McClur is wearing makeup. McNally responded with several fire emojis and the words, “Way to go Finn!!! You light up the world!!!”

Communications Director Adam said, “Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with the constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media.”

Some Instagram users questioned Lt. Gov. McNally’s comment considering his support of a bill that restricts where adult cabaret shows can take place.

Lt. Gov. McNally has made several comments on the page, spanning across several months. (Instagram)

“So now you’re going to go against your peers and revoke these laws you just passed,” one user commented.

A bill restricting drag and cabaret shows in Tennessee was signed into law by Tennessee Gov. Lee earlier this month. The law restricts adult cabaret shows from happening in public places or venues where children may be present.

Lt. Gov. McNally voted to concur with the amendment of SB0003, which as amended reads: Creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for a person to engage in adult cabaret entertainment on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret entertainment could be viewed by a person who is not an adult. Establishes that a second or subsequent such offense is a Class E felony.

“I do think it’s hypocritical that he would be kind to me and then not kind to other people like me,” said McClur, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “I mean that’s so sad, if he can appreciate me and the art that I make, and who I am as a person then he can definitely appreciate other people.”

Kleinheider said McNally had no intention of stopping his interactions on social media, “As anyone in Tennessee politics knows, Lt. Governor McNally is a prolific social media commenter. He takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.