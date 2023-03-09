Kid Rock adds second Nashville summer show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kid Rock announced he was coming to Nashville for a summer show on Monday, and now, due to high demand, he is adding an additional night.

The country rock star’s “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” will now be making two stops at Bridgestone Arena this summer, on July 1 and 8.

Both concerts will feature country music legend Travis Tritt as a special guest.

Kid Rock also added another date to his “Homecoming” stop in Detroit for the following week in July. The Detroit shows will feature Grand Funk Railroad as a special guest.

Tickets for the added shows are available on presale now, and go are available for public sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

