Gov. Lee signs bill cutting Nashville’s city council in half

If signed, the bill caps Metro City Council seats at 20.
Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State senators voted in favor of cutting the number of members on Metro Nashville’s city council in half and Governor Bill Lee promptly signed the bill on Thursday morning.

In a 23-7 vote, the Tennessee Senate voted to reduce the current number of Nashville’s city council seats on Thursday, despite emotional opposition to the proposal from several senators. The bill then went to the governor’s desk and he signed it into law.

HB0048/SB0087 was introduced in January by Rep. William Lamberth and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson and will reduce the number of politicians in metropolitan governments.

Currently, Nashville’s metropolitan council seats 40 members. This bill, if signed by Lee, will cut it to 20. Local government bodies exceeding 20 voting members would be required to dissolve and re-appropriate current districts using the latest federal U.S. Census data to ensure equal representation based on population, according to the bill’s language.

“When government grows beyond a certain size, it hinders economic growth, taxes are inevitably raised and the standard of living for the average citizen is diminished,” Rep. Lamberth said in a statement. “Government functions best closer to the people. This legislation will strengthen local democracy and competency by improving the ability of local elected leaders to effectively represent their communities.”

The Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee recommended SB0087 for passage on Tuesday morning, with nine members voting for the bill and two voting against it.

