First Alert Weather: Off and on showers and cool air stick around

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cool weather will continue with occasional showers through early Friday morning. More rain is expected over the weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

Have pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT - FRIDAY:

Similar weather is likely tonight, with periodic showers. Temperatures will drop off into the mid-40s by sunrise on Friday.

Any rain will exit early on Friday to the east. A northwest breeze will develop as drier air builds in. Sunshine will return too. Count on highs in the mid-upper 50s.

More rain chances for part of the weekend. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will increase quickly. We’ll have patchy frost to kick off Saturday morning, too, with lows near freezing. A sprinkle will be possible by day’s end, with highs in the 50s.

Saturday night, the rain will become increasingly likely. A shower or two will even be possible at the Nashville SC game. Rain will expand across the area toward Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the wettest part of Middle Tennessee will be southeast of Nashville. The driest area will be northwestern Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Nashville will be right in the middle, with some rain at times, but not rain all day. The high Sunday again will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week will start on a chilly note. Frost/freezing weather will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Lows will be at or below freezing.

Pleasant, milder weather will start to take over once again Wednesday afternoon. High near 60.

Thursday looks even warmer, as temperatures jump back into the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.