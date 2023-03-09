First Alert Forecast: Showers with More Cool Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cool weather will continue with showers from time to time through early Friday morning. More rain is expected over the weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON - FRIDAY:

This afternoon will stay mostly cloudy with rain showers from time to time. It’ll remain cool with temperatures topping off in the 50s.

Scattered showers will continue through tonight. (WSMV)

Similar weather is likely tonight, with periodic showers. Temperatures will drop off into the mid 40s by sunrise on Friday.

Any rain will exit early on Friday to the east. A northwest breeze will develop as drier air builds in. Sunshine will return too. Count on highs in the mid-upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will increase quickly. We’ll have patchy frost to kick off Saturday morning, too, with lows near freezing. A sprinkle will be possible by day’s end, with highs in the 50s.

Saturday night, rain will become increasingly likely. A shower or two will even be possible at the Nashville SC game. Rain will expand across the area toward Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the wettest part of Middle Tennessee will be southeast of Nashville. The driest area will be northwestern Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Nashville will be right in the middle, with some rain at times, but not rain all day.

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week will start on a chilly note. Frost/freezing weather will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Pleasant, milder weather will start to take over once again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks even warmer, as temperatures jump back into the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.