First Alert Forecast: Showers move through Mid State

It might be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today as a few more showers work their way back into the Mid State.

Highs today stay in the 50s. A couple of showers hang around into the overnight hours with lows in the mid-40s.

We’ll dry things out tomorrow and even get some afternoon sunshine back with temperatures in the upper 50s for the day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It is looking like a split weekend across the Mid State with a mostly dry Saturday and highs in the mid-50s. We will start with sunshine but clouds may increase throughout the day, and as that happens, I cannot rule out a late-day shower.

Our next, more widespread, round of rain moves in on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Have pictures or videos? Share them here.

NEXT WEEK

Rain will taper off for Monday, but the clouds will hang around with highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday is looking cooler with more sunshine and temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s.

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 50s on Wednesday with some good afternoon sunshine.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.