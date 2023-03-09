First Alert Forecast: Showers move through Mid State

Some areas could stay wet during the overnight hours.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
It might be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today as a few more showers work their way back into the Mid State.

Highs today stay in the 50s. A couple of showers hang around into the overnight hours with lows in the mid-40s.

We’ll dry things out tomorrow and even get some afternoon sunshine back with temperatures in the upper 50s for the day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It is looking like a split weekend across the Mid State with a mostly dry Saturday and highs in the mid-50s. We will start with sunshine but clouds may increase throughout the day, and as that happens, I cannot rule out a late-day shower.

Our next, more widespread, round of rain moves in on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-50s.

NEXT WEEK

Rain will taper off for Monday, but the clouds will hang around with highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday is looking cooler with more sunshine and temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s.

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 50s on Wednesday with some good afternoon sunshine.

