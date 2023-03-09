‘Definitely not livable’: Cedar Hill home destroyed by overnight fire

The fire ravaged a home on Mud Cat Road during the early morning hours on Thursday.
A home in Cedar Hill caught fire overnight. (video credit: Smokey Barn News)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home in Robertson County was left heavily damaged following an overnight fire on Thursday.

The first call for the house fire came in just before midnight on Wednesday, WSMV 4 news partner Smokey Barn reports. Crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mud Cat Road near W. Glover Road moments later.

Adams Fire Department Chief Ray Brown told SBN that fire crews were able to contain the fire, but the damage would not be fully assessed until well into Thursday. SBN reported that the home was “definitely not livable.”

The fire reportedly started at the front of the home, but the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chief Brown told SBN that everyone made it out of the house safely.

